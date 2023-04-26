Weather update: Heavy rains to lash Telangana for next three days

Heavy rains are falling in Telangana. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of rain in the state for another four days. Weather department officials said that there is a possibility of heavy rain in many districts of Telangana today and tomorrow.



The Meteorological Department has revealed that there are chances of heavy rain in Mahabubnagar and Medak districts tomorrow due to surface trough. Also, heavy rains with thunder and lightning will occur in the erstwhile districts of Adilabad and Nizamabad. Also, it is said that there will be rains in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

Further, the Meteorological Department has revealed that there is a possibility of rain in the districts of North Telangana after Wednesday afternoon. Farmers and officials are advised to be vigilant.



