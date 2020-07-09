Weather update: Rains to lash Telangana today

With the south-west monsoon getting active over Telangana, the Indian Meteorological Department predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in the state today and tomorrow.

Parts of Telangana such as Adilabad, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Medak, Siddipet, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Vikarabad witness the rainfall today and tomorrow.

The state has received 35 per cent excess rainfall i.e, 245.5 mm of rainfall as against 182 mm from June 1 to July 8. Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Jogulamba Gadwal have received excess rainfall while Adilabad, Komaram-Bheem and Mancherial received normal rainfall.

Meanwhile, the state capital Hyderabad received 65 per cent rainfall from June 1 above the normal range. On Wednesday, Hyderabad witnessed a light rainfall of 20 mm. However, Kalavancha in LB Nagar received the highest rainfall of 20.5 mm followed by 15.5 mm of rainfall in Telecom Colony in Alwal.