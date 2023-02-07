Welfare Ministers meet Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Ministers Koppula Eshwar, Gangula Kamalakar and Satyavathi Rathore held a special meeting with the senior officials of the welfare departments in the Assembly Committee Hall to discuss providing better nutrition to the students in line with the rising inflation.

On this occasion, the increase in mess charges in Welfare Gurukul and hostels was discussed. The Ministers discussed the proposals to be sent to the government department-wise in accordance with the directives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to provide better nutritional food to the students. Officials have apprised the ministers to take measures to ensure the allocation of mess charges in the budget of the welfare departments. Later, the three ministers met and briefed Finance Minister Harish Rao.

BC, SC, Tribal Welfare Department Secretaries Burra Venkatesham, Rahul Bojja and Christina Chengdu respectively and other senior officials participated in the meeting.