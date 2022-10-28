Welfare schemes, cash & charishma to decide fate of candidates

Munugodu: With the dip in temperatures, politics has just hot hop in the run up to the November 3 by-election in Munugudu. With that parties have intensified their election campaign to woo the voters with promises and instant rewards.

Even though ruling TRS, BJP and Congress leaders are sweating it out for the victory of their party candidates, as per the majority of voters there will be real contest between TRS and BJP.

When the Hans India contacted various sections of society in the constituency, they opined that cash will play a key role in the victory of the candidate. Elders including beneficiaries above 40 opined that welfare schemes may fetch votes for the TRS in the bypoll, whereas , youngsters between age group 18 to 35 were of the view that Rajagopal's charishma and anti-establishment sentiment may help BJP candidate to win second time on BJP ticket.

Yadava Reddy, a farmer, native of Pedda Puram of Nampally mandal stated that farmers and Aasra pensioners may support TRS as they are getting aid under Rythu Bandhu scheme but, at the same time, the TRS is facing the wrath of voters on pending issues, which include 2BHK houses, pathetic roads, pending Mission Bhagiratha works in several villages and sanction of Dalit Bandhu to very few beneficiaries.

Jagadishwar Samudrala, a businessman of Nampally, stated that it is hard to know the pulse of voters as the elections became money oriented. He stated that majority of voters may shift their votes to a party which can give a handsome amount to their vote than the rival party.

Laxmamma, a roadside mirchi bajji vendor of Nampally belongs to Padmashali community openly stated that the state government did nothing for the welfare of their community who depend on weaving.

Saidulu a chicken shop owner and Ramlingam, an unemployed youth of Devuni Tummalapally village in Chandur mandal opined that schemes for the beneficiaries above 50 may support TRS but 70 per cent youth irrespective of parties may back BJP in the bypoll and added that Rajagopal works may help him to gain more votes.

A hardcore Congress activist, Rajesh ( name changed) of Chandur stated that half of the votes of people who are taking part in the Congress campaign may cast their votes to Rajagopal, as they have attachment and association with him when he was MLA of Munugodu.

Megavath Peddi and Ramulu Naik of Narayanpur mandal stated that there is a split among the voters on the caste line over pending issue of podu lands in Rachakonda forest limits and an announcement of increased reservations to STs by TRS government. They opined that Congress, TRS and BJP may get almost equal votes in the ST thandas.

Vanitha, a young woman of Choutuppal opined that the by-poll is a litmus test to all major political parties but support of youth voters of the constituency may decide the fate of contesting candidate and she hoped the possibility of more than 80 poll percentage on election day.

Srinivas Reddy an oustee of one of the irrigation projects of Marriguda mandal of the constituency stated that the by-election helped them to bring their plight to the notice of government and announcement of compensation of Rs 7 lakh per acre.

Ameena of Munugodu mandal stated that traditionally minorities favour either Congress or TRS but Rajgopal Reddy who was elected from Congress in 2018 election helped several Muslims personally and it may help him to get respectable votes from Muslims. At the same time she praised TRS for Shaadi Mubarak and other schemes being implemented by CM KCR.

Katam Edaiah Goud a toddy tapper of Gattuppal mandal stated that he is witnessing a high voltage election campaign. He stated that all parties' main leaders including the State and central leaders are trying to woo the voters with their promises and speeches. He opined that local issues, caste, money and affiliation politics play key role in winning of contesting candidate.

TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy expecting that State government schemes, support of the left parties and development of constituency may will help him to win the elections.

BJP candidate Rajagopal Reddy is depended on anti-establishment feeling and hoping that his charishma as well as PM Modi's image will help him to reach the victory in by-poll.

Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi exuding confidence that Congress traditional votes and her father late Palvai Govardhan Reddy's service to the people of constituency will definitely help her to win the race.