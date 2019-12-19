Trending :
Welfare school wins national level competitions

Students of Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School for Boys at Singoor excelled in recently concluded national level competitions conducted...

Pulkal: Students of Telangana State Social Welfare Residential School for Boys at Singoor excelled in recently concluded national level competitions conducted by Rangotsav in Mumbai.

The school bagged 12 gold, two art and two consolation prizes. Art teacher MP Sripad and principal M Tirupathaiah were honoured on the occasion. The principal expressed his happiness over the achievement and said it enhanced the reputation of the school.

