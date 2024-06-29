Wellness Center Move Causes Accessibility Issues for Elderly in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar : The Mahabubnagar Wellness Center, which provides healthcare services to employees, elderly pensioners, and journalists, has been relocated from the Old Collectorate premises to the first floor of the Old Hospital building. This move has created significant accessibility problems for elderly individuals, who are struggling to climb the stairs to reach the first floor.





Additionally, the wellness center is facing several issues, including a shortage of specialist doctors. This lack of medical professionals means patients are not receiving essential diagnostic services like blood pressure and sugar level checks.



Retired employees, in particular, are experiencing severe difficulties as they are unable to access the necessary medicines. Despite these challenges, the authorities have not yet addressed the situation.

Patients are now urging the concerned authorities to relocate the wellness center to the ground floor to ensure easier access for the elderly and pensioners. They are also calling on higher government officials to address the shortage of specialist doctors and healthcare staff to ensure the smooth operation of the wellness center.