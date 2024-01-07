Welspun Group to invest 250 cr in TS

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that Welspun Group expressed its readiness to invest more in the Telangana State.

A company delegation led by Welspun group Chairman BK Goenka met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Saturday. BK Goenka said that his company will invest Rs 250 crore in IT services launched in Chandan Valley Industrial Sector soon.

The company is ready to provide IT jobs to the youths of Vikarabad and Adilabad districts in order to develop and promote IT sector in tier 2 and 3 cities.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, CMO Secretary Seshadri, IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, CMO Special Secretary Dr. Vishnu Reddy, CM Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Welspun Group Head (Corporate Affairs) Chintan Thakar, Srisa Bhargava Movva and others were present in the meeting.

