What about TG airports, questions MP Vaddiraju

Khammam : “Heartfelt congratulations to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting the National Budget (Union Budget) for the eighth consecutive time in the Parliament. Although the Central Government has introduced a huge budget of Rs 50 lakh 65 thousand crores for this financial year (2025-26), it is a great injustice that not a single paisa has been specifically allocated for Telangana,” said MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, reacting on the budget.

“This once again disappointed the people of Telangana. Keeping the Assembly elections in mind, blessings have been showered on the states of Bihar and Delhi. It is deeply objectionable that the establishment of a greenfield airport in the state of Bihar has been announced and the green signal has not been given to the airports in Mamoonur Purnul, Kothagudem, and Adilabad in Telangana,” he said.