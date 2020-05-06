What steps taken to bring back Telangana pilgrims stranded in Rajasthan: High Court

Hyderabad: Hearing the public interest litigation through video conference on Wednesday, the High Court Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed the Telangana government to inform the court that what steps have been taken to bring back the 107 pilgrims of Telangana who are stranded in Sirohi, Rajasthan due to lockdown.



A letter addressed by advocate K Ramakanth Reddy to the Chief Justice, which has been taken as a PIL, sought a direction to the Telangana government to bring back the stranded pilgrims.

"I am concerned about the pilgrims because most of them are women", CJ Chauhan said.

Advocate General BS Prasad informed the bench that the Telangana government has a rapport with the Rajasthan officials and efforts are being made to ensure all the pilgrims reach safely to Telangana at the earliest.

The CJ Bench directed the State government to file a counter and adjourned the matter to May 8.

HC appoints amicus curiae to look into condition of old age homes

Hyderabad: The Chief Justice Division Bench appointed advocate Vasudha Nagraj as Amicus Curiae, to look after the deplorable living conditions of the inmates housed in various old-age homes operating in twin cities and submit a report to the court.

Amicus Curiae Vasudha Nagraj informed the bench that due to the continuation of lockdown, she is unable to visit the old age homes and sought one month of time to submit a comprehensive report on the functioning of old age homes in twin cities.

After hearing the argument of the Amicus Curiae, Chief Justice Chauhan directed her to file a detailed report by 10thJune 2020 on all the old age homes, which have mushroomed in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.