What's the action plan on pubs causing nuisance, Telangana High Court asks government

Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of Telangana High Court on Wednesday heard the plea filed by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association, represented by its president Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, complaining about pubs and bars and the nuisance being created allegedly by their customers. The petitioner also complained that the customers were throwing bottles in the residential areas.



Justice Reddy made key remarks on pubs and said, "Why not run a drunk-drive test when they come out of pubs."

The High Court questioned the government as to what action it had taken against violators. Further, it had asked what was the action plan on noise pollution and traffic management near pubs? The High Court questioned what steps were being taken to reduce nuisance near pubs.

When Additional Advocate General sought time to provide action plan details, the court denied the time and directed that full details be submitted by Thursday.