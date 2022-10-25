WhatsApp outage outrages netizens

Hyderabad: WhatsApp users across the world were under deep chaos for almost two hours as they could not send or receive messages due to server down. The reason behind this problem seems to be a technical glitch which existed in all the platforms including android, iOS and web applications. Following the glitch of the most used social media App, few netizens felt fish out of water and few felt relief that the server was down.

Along with WhatsApp, Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram were also down. Iniatially while WhatsApp server was down, few netizens thought that there was a glitch in their network, phone or WiFi and were seen putting their phones on airplane mode or restarting it. However, after almost two hours the app services were restored. Netizens started searching on the internet and raised questions like 'what happened to WhatsApp?, Is WhatsApp not working? and many more.

Frequent users of WhatsApp were seen in trouble as their activity was affected. Be it people working in IT sector, a business man or a street vendor, all of them use WhatsApp for their daily activities. Mohammed Ateeq, a local businessman said, "Most of my work only depends on WhatsApp and I faced severe hardship when the server was done as I stopped receiving orders for a while. I had to switch to other instant messaging apps like Telegram till it was restored," he added.

Twitter was flooded with questions and memes regarding the server issue.

Nadeem Farooq Paracha tweeted "For many, the words WhatsApp down sound like oxygen level down."

There were few hilarious reactions being posted on twitter. Some users said the outage has left them with some spare time to spend with families. Shashank Kumar said, "In an extremely busy life, I did not even notice that WhatsApp was down. After news circulated in other social media platforms, I came to know about the App and felt relieved by not receiving an unwanted messages for an hour."

The last longest WhatsApp outage happened on October 5, 2021. Social media giant Facebook and its family of apps WhatsApp and Instagram were inaccessible to billions of users for around six hours.