When commuters wear helmet, Hyd city police shares a photo collage on Twitter

Hyderabad police: The police in the city have come up with innovative step to motivate the commuters to wear helmet while riding their two-wheelers. The Hyderabad police took to their Twitter handle and shared a collage of Indian Cricket team captain holding the head of Hardik Pandya and in another picture, Rohit is seen kissing on the helmet of Dinesh Kartik. The police tweeted "When commuters follow traffic rules... "

These scenes is of the T20 matches that was held between India and Australia. The Indian team were able to clinch the series 2-1 against Aussies. This photo collage is reportedly to be from 3rd T20 match that was held on September 25 at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium where the India won the match with a ball left.

The tweet posted by the city police clearly states on how police feels when a commuter wears a helmet and how they feel when the commuter doesn't.

It's better for our safety to use helmet when we drive two-wheeler for sake of our family members and for the public.