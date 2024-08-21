Where is civic body chief?

Wanaparthy: There is public criticism here that Wanaparthy municipal commissioner Purnachander does follow the office timings.

Apparently, if the public approach his office, the staff say the chief is in a meeting at the Collectorate or attending a meet in Hyderabad. This attitude is putting off both people--who visit for days or make telephone calls for getting their problems solved--and the government staff.

The municipal staff response to the phone calls is a simple message: I will you back. No higher officer seems to be bothered about such happenings at the Commissioner’s office that disrupt the work.

What’s more? Even if the chief is not in his chambers, the lower staff is told to switch on the AC, fans, and lights.

The town residents are angry with official indifference in the wake of the spread of dengue, malaria, and typhoid. They want the Collector and the local MLA to intervene to ensure that the civic body chief is available in office.