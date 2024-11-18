Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

The issue of caste census has raised a lot of dust. While the Congress claims caste census will transform the country’s political landscape and promises to increase reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs; the BJP and the BRS called it a diversionary tactic from the party's unfulfilled promises and other real challenges faced by the State. Hans India presents people’s voice on this controversial issue.

I strongly believe that a skill census is the way forward for Telangana, rather than a caste census. By focusing on skills and merits, we can create a more inclusive and economically empowered society. In fact, neighbouring State Andhra Pradesh is already conducting a Skill Census 2024 to understand the skills and competencies of individuals and identify the skill set demanded by various industries . Let's prioritise individual abilities over inherited identities and work towards a brighter future for Telangana.

Syed Khaled Shah Chishti Hussaini, Secretary United Federation of Residents Welfare Association, Hyderabad

Both caste and skill censuses are critical tools for the holistic development of Telangana. While a caste census ensures social equity and targeted resource allocation, a skill census bridges the gap between workforce capabilities and industry needs. Together, these initiatives can pave the way for inclusive and sustainable growth in the region.

Galibe Vishal (Advocate), Gowliguda

I strongly support the idea of a skill census over a caste census, especially in today’s globalised and competitive society. A skill census aligns with India’s aspirations to be a global leader by focusing on identifying, enhancing, and deploying the diverse talents of our population. As the world shifts toward knowledge-based industries, skill census will empower individuals by equipping them to compete internationally. Karunakar Reddy Mardi

Founder of Igniting minds

The ongoing caste census is a welcome step by the State government which will pave the way for creating more opportunities for everyone, particularly the under-privileged. Hopefully accurate information being obtained on ground will help to know the true proportion of population in different castes is the State.K Venkatesh,

businessman, Hyderabad

Rather than undertaking a caste census the government could have taken up the skill census. I wonder why the exercise is undertaken when everyone’s caste is known. This is a waste of public money and resources. I support a skill census as such data can help in optimum utilisation of human resources. Government can identify and promote types of industries considering available human resources. Similarly unemployed youth can be trained to suit the existing demands.

Vinay Vangala, HR professional, Hyderabad

I personally oppose the caste enumeration programme launched by the Telangana government. There are three programmes that are particularly important in India than taking a caste census. First is to provide quality free education, second, create a healthy society by providing better facilities in government hospitals, implement free health schemes to every citizen.

Punem Pradeep Kumar, Bhadrachalam

By birth itself we acquire caste, whereas skill comes with training. Skills can help earn money in the changing market. While hand holding for backward castes is necessary, it can be done by providing other facilities like free education and skill development so that they get empowered. Caste is no bar for intelligence. Focus should be on skill development than caste census.Doggali Swaroopa

Private lecturer Karimnagar

Caste census is essential for understanding the true socio-economic conditions of various communities in the State as well as in the country. Without accurate data, how can we design policies to uplift marginalised groups? By addressing caste-based inequalities, we can work towards a fairer society where opportunities are distributed more equitably

CherupalliAmardas Neta- Advocate- Nalgonda Town