Which one will you prefer caste census or skill census?

I support caste census as it will be clear on how to implement reservations and which caste should get what share in politics so that the fruits of the Constitution can be distributed in a fair manner. It can help the oppressed classes.

- Ravinder, State General Secretary, Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation

I don’t support caste census at all. Students should be provided good opportunities right from the school level, enhance their education capabilities and skills, and reward meritorious ones. While upliftment of certain sections is must, it should not be just based on caste. It should be coupled with skill development.

- Surendra Uplenchiwar, social activist

I feel the government is conducting the caste census just to fulfill a political promise. Honestly, there’s no need for aseparate survey to determine the numbers of various castes in society. Previous household surveys already have sufficient data on caste demography. I advise the Congress government not to waste resources, money, and time on a redundant survey. Instead, it should focus on increasing reservations for BCs, SCs, and STs based on existing population data. Government should provide free education, skill training for backward sections and empower them.

- C Raju, student leader, AISF, Mahabubnagar

I believe the idea of a caste census is a positive move when it comes to collecting demographic data to accurately determine the population of various communities. This information is crucial for ensuring reservation benefits reach deprived communities based on their population ratio. However, the recent survey conducted by the state government seems to go beyond what is necessary. Asking for details about income and assets infringes on people’s right to privacy, protected under Article 21 of theConstitution. At the same time, skill development is also necessary.

- Paramesh Goud, president,

Indian Lawyers Association, Mahabubnagar

I feel the Congress government’s door-to-door data collection process for the caste census is a futile exercise. It clearly shows that the government wants to gaze into the private earnings of the public, which is violating their right for privacy and liberty. I feel the government’s mismanagement of the data collection process has created suspicion among the public, undermining the purpose of the caste census.- Anusha, private teacher, Jadcherla

Skills must be prioritised over caste, policies must be designed to prepare the workforce for modern challenges, apart from bridging skill gaps and enhancing employability across all sections of society. This approach ensures inclusivity by providing everyone, irrespective of caste, with the tools to succeed based on their potential. Moreover, it creates a path for equitable economic growth, where development is driven by capability and opportunity rather than identity. By investing in skills, we can pave the way for a more inclusive, empowered, and united nation.

- Ramakrishna, software engineer, Karimnagar