White lies, half truths

Hyderabad: Piqued over the white paper released by the Congress government projecting the BRS as a party which had pushed the state into debt trap, BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday made a power point presentation to the party workers and asked them to take it to the people that the Congress was only projecting one side of the issue to defame the pink party.

He told the partymen that the government white paper was full of white lies, absurd and full of errors. “The gross loans taken by the BRS government were to the tune of only Rs 3.17 lakh crore, while the government paper projects them at Rs 6.71 lakh crore,” he said. The white paper had conveniently ignored the fact that the previous government had created assets of about Rs 50 lakh crore during the last nine years, he added.

Contrary to the 1956 ‘Gentleman Agreement’, the Congress spent the revenue generated in Telangana elsewhere and denied the rightful share and that is why the agitation for separate state had begun.



KTR said that when KCR took over as the Chief Minister, the finances were in doldrums. They were tasked with distribution of employees and assets post bifurcation. There was a 2,700-megawatt power deficit. “We have inherited issues like fluorosis due to lack of clean drinking water, water scarcity, lack of medical facilities, etc. We have tasked ourselves to work on improving the livelihood of farmers, boosting law and order and challenges in irrigation sector,” the BRS leader added.

The BRS leader suggested to the current Congress regime to concentrate on its responsibilities instead of defaming the previous government. He said the government according to their figures spent Rs 13,72,930 crore in 10 years. This itself indicates that the BRS government had spent 10 times of what was spent by previous Congress governments in 65 years.

The only aim of the government was to throw mud on the BRS government for narrow political gains, KTR said. They want to discredit the projects and create a wrong perception among the investors.

He reiterated that there was no village in the country except Telangana where every household was given tap water, separate places for performing last rites of different religions and other such facilities. The BRS had put the state in top position in the country but the Congress government wants to show it in bad light. The BRS rank and file should fight against this tendency, he said.