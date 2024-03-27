Whom Karimnagar will send to Delhi?

Karimnagar: All signs point towards the possibility of a three-way contest for the Karimnagar parliamentary seat as major parties are focusing their attention on the election with enthused vigour. While sitting MP and BJP’s candidate for the seat, Bandi Sanjay, is moving ahead with a strategic door-to-door campaign eyeing a second term, his opponent i.e. BRS party’s candidate and former MP Boinapalli Vinod Kumar is leaving no stone unturned in his efforts after KCR’s Kathana Beri meeting.

Notably, the Congress Party did not field a candidate yet. However, it won four Assembly seats out of seven segments and Minister Ponnam Prabhar is in-charge of the district, raising hopes for the Parliament.

There are seven Assembly constituencies under Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. These are spread over five districts. Among these only Karimnagar Assembly constituency is located in Karimnagar district. While Manakondur extended to Karimnagar, Siddipet and Rajanna Sircilla districts, Husnabad Constituency center is in Siddipet district.

Kamalapur Mandal in Huzurabad is merged into Warangal Urban. Two Mandals in Choppadandi Constituency came under Jagtial district. Two mandals in Vemulavada came under Jagtial and remaining is in Rajanna Sircilla. Choppadandi SC Reserve Constituency is under Karimnagar Parliamentary jurisdiction.

Notably, former Minister Gangula Kamalakar won from Karimnagar constituency from BRS. Medipally Satyam from Congress won with a huge majority against BRS candidate Sunke Ravi Shankar. Government Whip Adi Srinivas won from this constituency of Vemulawada.

Meanwhile, former minister KTR who is representing from Sircilla under Karimnagar parliamentary constituency stood as an undefeated leader. Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, who contested from the Congress party from Manakondur SC reserved constituency, won.

Meanwhile, BRS candidate Padi Kaushik Reddy won from Huzurabad in Karimnagar parliamentary constituency. Husnabad, which is under Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, had Minister Ponnam Prabhakar who won from here.

It may be said that both Congress and BRS have equal strength in this constituency. While this is the case, Bandi Sanjay, who won the last parliamentary election, is moving ahead with his image with the same sentiment weapon.

While the Congress has a wave is in four constituencies, BRS party’s Vinod Kumar, who previously worked as an MP from here, is campaigning with the agenda of smart city Karimnagar.