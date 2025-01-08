Why BJP hasn’t taken action against Bidhuri, asks Bhatti

Khammam: While condemning the attack of Congress workers on BJP office in Hyderabad, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatt Vikramarka on Tuesday questioned why the saffron party had not taken action against the party MP Ramesh Bidhuri who made sexiest remarks against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, who was touring Venkatapuram village under Errupalem mandal in the district on Tuesday, responded on the development.

He said BJP leaders who speak highly of Hindu culture and Indian culture, their party MP Ramesh Bidori, who is contesting the Delhi elections, should be condemned by everyone who respects women in India for making inappropriate comments about honourable Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi. “We will not ignore the attacks on BJP office and Gandhi Bhavan. We will strictly enforce law and order in the state. No matter who attacks whom, the law will take its course. We have said the same thing in the Assembly as well,” he emphasised.

“I, as Deputy Chief Minister, and Mahesh Kumar Goud, as PCC president, have condemned the attack on the BJP office by Youth Congress leaders,” he said.

“I just spoke to PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the phone about the attack on the BJP office by some Youth Congress leaders,” Bhatti informed.

Some BJP leaders are talking about the attack without knowing the facts. First, educate your party leaders. Teach them culture and etiquette, the Deputy CM.

The BJP central leadership should apologise to the country for the inappropriate comments made against Priyanka Gandhi, he said.

The BJP leaders should be ashamed for bringing about a situation that is degrading the country’s culture.

Those who love, admire and respect women are unable to digest the inappropriate comments made by a BJP leader on Priyanka Gandhi, a member of the family of Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed their lives for the country.

It is regrettable that the central leadership has not condemned the inappropriate comments made by a BJP leader towards Priyanka Gandhi for the past two days.

Bhatti said, I condemn the attack on the BJP office by some Youth Congress leaders in a fit of anger after being unable to digest the comments made by a BJP leader on Priyanka Gandhi. PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud condemned this incident.

Attacking the office of political parties is not the culture of the Congress party, which follows Gandhian principles he said.

In the path of non-violence and Gandhianism, the Congress party will never encourage physical attacks, but rather highlight the mistakes of others in the public sphere as a democracy he said.

“The right to freedom of expression provided by the Constitution of India should be exercised and its feelings should be taken to the people. We condemn the attacks on political party offices. No party should indulge in such acts” he said.

“Do the BJP leadership is sleeping with its eyes closed without condemning the inappropriate comments made by former MP and BJP leader Ramesh Bidori on Congress MP and leader Priyanka Gandhi? Why has it not been condemned for two days,” He said.

The BJP central leadership should have already responded and suspended Ramesh Bidhri. At least it had responded. It is not right for the BJP central leadership to leave it to the wind to encourage those who made inappropriate comments he said