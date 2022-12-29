Why is CM KCR afraid of ED & CBI: Union Minister

Suryapet: Union Minister for Heavy Industries Mahendra Nath Pandey has observed that even as the central government gives 60 per cent of the funds for the development of states and villages, the sarpanches have been resigning over lack of development funds in Telangana. He accused the state government of diversion of Central funds.

As part of the Nalgonda Parliamentary Core Committee meeting, the Central minister visited Suryapet took part in a meeting of the constituency shakthi center in-charges held here on Wednesday.

Later speaking to the media, Patel said that while central funds were being allocated for the development of the states, CMs KCR and Mamata Banerjee were surreptitiously diverting the central funds for other schemes and giving an impression that the State governments were only bearing all expenditure for the schemes launched in their states. He said that central BJP leaders were making tours in the constituencies in Telangana to bring the corruption of the state government to the notice of people. He pointed out that the good performance of the BJP government led to formation of its governments in 18 states as against 3 in the past.

Responding to the allegations of Centre troubling the states by misusing the central investigation agencies, he said that wherever there was corruption, the investigation agencies would do their work and the BJP government always favoured transparency in their functioning. He alleged that some state governments were misappropriating funds for the kin of those in power. He said that KCR was afraid of even hearing the name of the investigating agencies, everyone knew he why KCR he was scared of ED and CBI. He was perturbed that the agencies would expose corruption by his government if BJP came to power in the state. He exuded confidence that the BJP would be elected to power in the state in the next elections.