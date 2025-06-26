"Wife, Lover Orchestrate Chilling Honour Killing in Jogulamba Gadwal – 8 Arrested in Swift Police Crackdown"

Gadwal: A sensational murder case that shook both Telugu states has been cracked within a short period by the Jogulamba Gadwal district police. The investigation revealed that a wife and her paramour conspired to murder her husband, who was allegedly obstructing their illicit relationship. They hired a supari gang (contract killers) to carry out the murder.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, conducted a press meet today revealing crucial details of the case.

Case Background

On 18th June 2025, a person named Ganta Tejavardhan, son of Ganta Jayaramudu, aged 32, resident of Kishtareddy Bangla, Gadwal, working in CCTV installation, lodged a missing person complaint at the Gadwal Town Police Station. He reported that his younger brother Ganta Tejeshwar, aged 32, a surveyor by profession, had gone missing on the morning of 17th June 2025, after leaving for work.

Despite inquiries among friends, relatives, and neighbors, no trace of him was found. His motorbike was later found parked near Fatima ITI College, Gadwal, raising suspicion. The police registered CR No. 134/2025 as a man missing case, which was later altered with appropriate sections of BNS 61(1), 103(1), 140(1), 238.

Based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, it was discovered that Tejeshwar was last seen being taken away in a car by some known individuals. The case was brought to the attention of District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, who immediately formed special investigation teams led by DSP Y. Mogiliya, and CI Tanguturi Srinu, along with SIs from Gadwal Town, Rural, and Gattu stations.

Arrested Accused:

1. A1 - V. Tirumala Rao (35), Manager at CanFin Homes Ltd., Kurnool, AP

2. A2 - Aishwarya (23), wife of the deceased Tejeshwar, housewife, originally from Kurnool, AP

3. A3 - Kummari Nagesh (33), businessman, Krishna Nagar, Kurnool, AP

4. A4 - Chakali Parashuramudu (30), car driver, Krishna Nagar, Kurnool, AP

5. A5 - Chakali Raju (25), tiles worker, near Post Office, Krishna Nagar, Kurnool, AP

6. A6 - E. Mohan (30), mason, Jammi Chedu village, Jogulamba Gadwal district

7. A7 - Tirupathayya (64), real estate businessman, Kurnool, AP

8. A8 - Sujatha (50), daily wage laborer, Kurnool, AP – mother of A2

Modus Operandi:

A1, Tirumala Rao, already married, was working as a manager at CanFin Home Loans Ltd. in Kurnool. He developed an illicit relationship with A8 - Sujatha, a sweeper in the same office, and later with her daughter A2 - Aishwarya. He promised Aishwarya marriage and continued the relationship even after her engagement to Tejeshwar in December 2024.

The relationship between A1 and A2 continued secretly, creating complications. In order to eliminate the obstacle (her fiancé Tejeshwar), A1 and A2 conspired to have him murdered.

A1 contacted his associates A3 and A4—both known for acting as middlemen in loan facilitation and previously involved in home loan transactions through CanFin. A1 gave them Tejeshwar’s phone number and background, instructing them to befriend him under the pretext of buying agricultural lands.

A3 and A4 called Tejeshwar, introduced themselves as home loan agents, and said they were interested in buying land in Gadwal. Tejeshwar believed them and started showing them plots around Gadwal. This continued for several days, during which they built trust with him.

A few days before the murder, A1 ordered a GPS tracker online and gave it to A3 and A4. They discreetly attached the tracker under Tejeshwar’s bike using tape to monitor his movements.

Murder Execution:

A2 – Aishwarya got married to Tejeshwar on May 18, 2025. However, the illicit affair between A1 and A2 did not stop. A1 called A3 and A4 to his bank and promised them money and favors if they killed Tejeshwar. He also assured that their pending files would be cleared.

A3 and A4 decided to go ahead with the murder. They used the GPS device to track Tejeshwar’s movements. On the day of the incident, they lured Tejeshwar into their vehicle and drove him to an isolated location. There, they brutally murdered him using machetes and a knife.

The Gadwal police swiftly cracked the case, using technical surveillance, analysis of call data, and interrogations. A total of 8 people were arrested. The police seized the vehicle used in the crime, 2 machetes, 1 knife, 10 mobile phones, and the GPS tracker.

Conclusion:

SP T. Srinivasa Rao appreciated the swift action and coordination by the special investigation teams, which led to the successful resolution of a complex and sensitive murder case involving premeditated conspiracy and honor killing. The police stated that further investigation is underway and assured that all those involved will be prosecuted under the full extent of the law.