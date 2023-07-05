Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy

Live
BJP senior leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who was appointed as Telangana state president had spoke to media on Wednesday
BJP senior leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy who was appointed as Telangana state president had spoke to media on Wednesday and told that he would abide by the decision of f party leadership.
Stating that he would take charge as the State president after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting in Warangal, he said he would arrive in Hyderabad today evening after the meeting with officials.
He emphasised the need for arrangements to be made for the Prime Minister's meeting and stated that holding two positions would be difficult.
It is also mentioned that there might be a reshuffle in the Cabinet, and there is a possibility that Kishan Reddy will resign from his post as Union Minister. Party general secretary Sunil Bansal has met with Kishan Reddy in this regard.