Will be a bridge between people, govt: Kodandaram

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi Chief Prof Kodandaram on Thursday said that he would act as a bridge between the people and the government.

The Telangana Jana Samithi leader made these comments during an informal interaction with the media on Thursday. He said, “This role is new. People coming from different places are giving flowers, shawls and petitions. I will look into them and report to the concerned authorities. As I was among the people in the past, I am available to the people even now and will act as a bridge between the people and the government,” said Kodandaram.

When asked about the place in the Cabinet, Kodandaram said that there was no discussion on the post of minister and added that they want him to play a wider role. Kodandaram said that after the formation of Telangana state they called us to join TRS, but we did not agree. Even if it is not announced publicly as JAC, we have supported it in the elections. After the formation of Telangana state, another struggle should be made for the development of Telangana,” said Kodandaram.

When asked whether the party would contest in local body elections, he said that this matter was still to be discussed in the state committee. He said that the loan waiver was a bold decision and the farmers were very happy. Few farmers have not received loan waivers. Due to the delay in sending the ration card in the previous government, there was difficulty in loan waiver, he added.