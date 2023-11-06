Will confiscate KCR’s properties: Bandi

Karimnagar: In a press conference, BJP National General Secretary, MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, unveiled a series of statements and plans for Telangana’s political landscape. Bandi expressed confidence that if the BJP comes to power, properties owned by CM KCR’s family will be confiscated, and funds allegedly acquired through commissions will be recovered.

He also criticised KTR for his response to the Central team’s report regarding the collapse of the Medigadda pillars. Bandi challenged KTR to arrange a visit to Medigadda alongside irrigation experts to present the facts to the public.

During the press conference, he expressed pity for TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, suggesting that he had information about Muslim elders meeting Rahul Gandhi to oppose Revanth Reddy’s appointment as CM, to which Rahul allegedly agreed.

In addition, Bandi urged the people to support him in the upcoming election and announced his nomination as a candidate for the Karimnagar Assembly. He asserted the BJP’s strong belief that they would come to power in Telangana and that a BC (Backward Class) individual would be chosen as the Chief Minister, a decision that has garnered widespread support from the people.

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attendance at the BC Atma Gourava Sabha on November 7 at LB Stadium, Bandi Sanjay emphasised the party’s preparations to ensure the event’s success, urging the public to attend in large numbers.

Furthermore, he criticised Congress and BRS for their treatment of BCs, emphasising that despite the BC population representing 55 percent, less than 20 percent have been given political tickets by these parties. He demanded an apology from both parties and condemned their criticisms of the BJP.

Finally, Bandi Sanjay confirmed that the BJP would not announce its CM candidate in advance, asserting that the CM would be elected democratically. He dismissed any speculation regarding his personal chances of becoming CM, emphasising that such comments were the personal opinions of others.