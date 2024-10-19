Will destroy drug mafia: MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao

Mancherial: MLA Kokkirala Prem Sagar Rao has warned that some gyms in Manchirial constituency have become hubs of unsocial activities.

Those who are misleading the youth will be met with an iron foot. He reminded that legal action will be taken against those who promote drug abuse. They are accused of creating rowdies and hooligans in their gyms and encouraging the drug mafia.

He said that people who produce cannabis in the district will be caught soon. He said that he is not afraid of conspiracies, threats and attacks against him.

He said that the development of the constituency is his goal.