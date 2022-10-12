Will die for Telangana, but won’t fear Modi or ED: KTR

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that they would die for Telangana, but will not be afraid of Modi or ED.

Speaking at a meeting of the TRS student union, TRSV, at Telangana Bhavan. Rao mentioned the raids by the Central agencies on political opponents of BJP. "There was none in Telangana to be afraid of 'Modi there and Bodi here'. We will die for Telangana, but will not be afraid of Modi or ED," he quipped.

The TRS leader justified forming BRS and said when a Gujarati can do politics here why KCR cannot go to other States. "If the Golmal Gujarat model, which is a useless model, can work for the country, why the Telangana model will not work? There will be no change in the agenda of TRS even after the formation of BRS. If there are blessings of people, BRS can also expand," said Rao. He alleged that PM Narendra Modi does not like progressing Telangana.

The TRS leader targeted politics by Opposition leaders and use of words like tantrik and black magic. "Once upon a time in Telangana there were opponents like Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhara Reddy. There used to be some decency to talk against them or face any criticism. Today's opponents are buffoons. Where was Bandi Sanjay during Telangana agitation?; where he was roaming chewing tobacco and cloves," observed Rao.

KTR said that the party would withdraw the candidate from Munugodu if Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy declares to spend Rs 18,000 crore on the constituency. There are 105 MLAs of TRS in the Assembly; this seat would not make any difference to the party. he remarked, demanding Reddy to swear before the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and Bhagya Lakshmi temple stating that there was no quid pro quo. He should also agree to an inquiry by a Supreme Court sitting judge. He observed that 'Munugodu was not a semi-final but a unit test'.