Will fight against State, Centre over farmers’ issues: Revanth Reddy

Nagarkurnool: Congress Working President Revanth Reddy said that the party will fight both the State and Central governments on the issue of farmers welfare and development and will not relent until both the governments take steps to go back with their anti-farming laws.



Continuing Rajiv Rythu Bharosa Yatra on the sixth day, he addressed a meeting at Jakinalapally village of Urukonda mandal in the district on Friday. It should be reminded that Revanth Reddy launched padayatra from Achampet mandal six days ago and visiting each and every village on his way to Hyderabad and meeting farmers, youth, men and women and learning about problems and issues faced by them.

Revanth Reddy alleged that even though farmers are fighting against the Central government for more than two months over anti-farmer laws, the Centre lead by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is insensitive to their voices and going on with its laws adamantly. "If the Central government implements its three farm laws, then farmers will not have minimum support price for their produce. There will be no market yards and farmers will become puppets in the hands of corporates," he stated.

Revanth said if farm laws are implemented, the Central and State governments will remove IKP centers and markets, and there will be no Mark Fed and CCI to procure farm produce from farmers. In view of this, Congress has decided to fight against state and Central governments for their anti-farmer policies. He called upon all the farmers to unite and to join hands to fight against the black laws introduced by the BJP government. This is the right time to save the farmers or else we will lose the opportunity and will have to face tough time in future, Revanth Reddy observed.