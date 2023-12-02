Will Hyderabad air quality go Delhi way?

Hyderabad: Though burning of trash on open lands has been prohibited, open garbage burning has rapidly increased in many localities in the twin cities. With the air quality index(AQI) in many city areas turning poor soon the quality will be going Delhi way.

Especially due to this perennial issue there has been a sharp rise in particulate matter. The locals complain that a few cases of respiratory diseases have been reported.

According to environmentalists and social activists, trash burning has become a common sight near landfills in many localities, especially in Miyapur, Pocharam, Jeedimelta and Secunderabad. Due to this the AQI in many localities is poor. Despite the National Green Tribunal (NGT) prohibiting open burning of waste and warning of imposing Rs 25,000 fine will be charged, it failed to put an end to the practice in the city.

Mainly garbage burning is taking place in open lands and near lake catchment areas. Around 30,000-35,000 tonnes of open waste is burnt every year. If the State government fails to take stern measures on garbage burning then Hyderabad will witness the same threat being faced by residents in Delhi.

Hardly 20 percent of city’s generated garbage is recycled, while the rest gets dumped in landfills and later gets burnt. This is happening because there is no regulation of dumping. The GHMC officials have failed to act against the dumping and burning of garbage.

Said Vinay Vangala of Miyapur, ‘despite burning of trash is banned in the city we can see it getting burnt in various localities, especially in Miyapur. Trash burning can be witnessed daily, specially early hours and late night. We have lodged complaints to the concerned officials to take stern action but till date no concrete measures have been taken. Due to that many residents in our areas have reported respiratory ailments.”

Mahesh of Jeedimetla said “Burning of trash is taking place early in the morning and late night. Smoke that is released from the trash is so thick that it is visible even in darkness. Vexed with the issue, several times we posted photos of the pathetic condition of the lake and requested the GHMC officials to stop dumping and burning of trash and to provide a permanent solution to problems facing the lake.”

Points out Suresh of Secunderabad, the “State government has failed to educate people on the ill- effects of trash burning. In many areas the AQI index is very poor. For many months due to trash burning nearby residents are facing hardships. They are unable to breathe freely and worried about a serious health hazard due to smoke”.