Will launch protest if cement factory is not opened: Jogu Ramanna

ADILABAD: Former Minister Jogu Ramanna demanded that local BJP MP Nagesh and MLA Payal Shankar should give a clear stance on the Adilabad CCI cement factory and airport along with the renovation.

Speaking at a press conference organised at the BRS party office here on Monday, he said that the MP and MLA are only making statements on the CCI cement factory issue.

He warned that if the factory is not opened as promised by the BJP, they will stage protest. He said that local BJP leaders, who had previously blamed the State government, are now unable to say who is obstructing the renovation of CCI. He said that they promised to reopen CCI and provide thousands of jobs to the youth of Adilabad district before the elections, and today tenders were called to sell it for scrap.

He questioned how permissions will be given when the CCI is mentioned in a court case. He questioned that the youth are being cheated once again along with the wages of workers and landless people.

He said that despite the BJP government at the center, the local MP and MLAs are doing great injustice to Adilabad district. He said that under the leadership of KTR, the then BJP Union Minister Hans Raj Hai Ray met to revive CCI through the TSPS industry during the previous BRS government.

He said that the BJP MP and MLAs ignored their promises after winning the elections. He said that if these people can’t answer people’s question, they will soon organise a round table meeting with all parties and launch movements on the issue of revival of CCI. Ijjagiri Narayana, Sajituddin, Prabhakar, Adapa Tirupati, Battu Satish, Kumra Raju, Vinod, Sai, Alam, and others participated in this programme.