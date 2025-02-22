Will make SHGs compete with Adani, Ambani: CM

Narayanpet: The state government is set to promote women Self-Help Groups (SHGs) as future entrepreneurs, empowering them to compete with major corporate players like Adani and Ambani in the solar power sector, said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

He reiterated his government's commitment to developing one crore women as 'crorepatis' by providing them with suitable business opportunities. The Chief Minister inaugurated a petrol bunk run by women SHGs in Narayanpet on Friday.

While interacting with the women groups, he emphasised that the People’s Government prioritizes the welfare and development of women. “The government firmly believes in empowering women to live with self-respect. The SHGs were revived immediately after the People’s Government assumed power in the state, and today, 67 lakh women are active in these groups,” he said.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the government’s objective of creating one crore women crorepatis in Telangana, encouraging them across various sectors. Women groups already own 600 RTC buses, and the government is facilitating opportunities for them to establish 1,000 MW solar power plants to compete with leading corporate entities. Additionally, stalls have been set up at Shilparamam to provide a dedicated marketing platform for products manufactured by the women self-help groups.

As a gesture of support, the government will distribute two high-quality sarees annually to each woman member of the groups. The Chief Minister affirmed that all women, regardless of their rural or urban background, would be treated equally and with dignity.

He further stated that the state government is actively seeking Central funds for women empowerment and urged BJP MP D K Aruna to cooperate in securing the necessary financial support. Revanth Reddy also underscored the need for special attention to school development and said his government is ready to provide funds to women’s groups for the efficient management of educational institutions.