Will make Warangal a la Hyderabad

Warangal: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the Government was determined to bring Warangal on par with the Hyderabad city and make it as the next best choice for investments.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of “Praja Palana Vijayostsavalu” to mark the celebrations of one year in office and to commemorate Indira Gandhi’s Jayanthi on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that proposals were ready to develop four airports in Telangana. He said neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra have more than one airport. The previous regime had ignored even this sector during its ten-year rule. “Warangal city will have an underground drainage system and ORR,” he said.

Revanth Reddy regretted that the BRS which is still unable to digest its defeat was causing hurdles for the government at every stage whether it be the loan-waiver scheme for farmers or the Musi rejuvenation scheme. He said unfortunately, the BJP too was following the pink party. The CM said the Congress was in power in the state because of the faith people had reposed in them and it was their responsibility to fulfill their aspirations come what may. Getting emotional, Revanth branded BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao as a ‘Telangana Drunkard Association’ president. He declared that he would not allow the ‘KCR plant’ to sprout again in Telangana.

Taking strong objection to KCR not attending even the Assembly, he said he was sleeping in the farm house and hatching conspiracies and thinks that he does not know anything. “I am aware of what is happening in the farmhouses. The Government is ready to open a wine shop in his farm house and supply liquor free of cost to KCR so that he can continue to sleep there,” he said.

Revanth Reddy said if KCR has the guts, he should attend the assembly and participate in the discussions. The Government is ready to rectify if KCR points out its mistakes or gives positive suggestions but will not tolerate it if he tries to malign them.

The Chief Minister also took a broadside at Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for calling himself as the slave of ‘Gujarat Gulam’ and asked the Union Minister to wash Sonia Gandhi’s feet and sprinkle water on his head to get rid of the sins committed by him. He has no right to stay in Telangana, he added.

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a traitor of Telangana, Revanth Reddy said the PM had ridiculed Telangana on the floor of Parliament.

Proclaiming that Soniamma is my mother and mother of four crore Telangana people, he said they are ready to wash the feet of mother and sprinkle it on their heads. “But for her (Sonia) Telangana would not have been a reality,” he said.