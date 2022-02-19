Will not resign Congress party: MLA Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy on Saturday announced it will not resign Congress party for now. He said that the party high command has urged to stay in the party. "However, some of the leaders in the party are making false accusations against me and will write a letter to the Sonia Gandhi," he added.

The Congress working president also stated that he lodged a complaint with the police on the posts being published in the social media.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao said that some one is spreading false propaganda against him and Jagga Reddy on social media. He added that their photos have been morphed as they approached the TRS party and refuted the allegations that he was working in favour of the ruling party.

Hanumantha Rao said that a complaint was lodged with Jubilee Hills police on the same and added that he will also filed a complant with the election commission.

Earlier in the day, the Sangareddy MLA met V Hanumantha Rao who asked the former not to distance himself from Congress party. PCC general secretary Bolli Kishan also appealed to Jagga Reddy not to leave the party and held his feet.