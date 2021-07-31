Will plough Pragati Bhavan, farm house of KCR, warns Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Nampally: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday asserted that the party was certain to come to power in 2023 and would plough the Pragati Bhavan and farmhouse of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao.

Addressing the "Badugula Aathma Gourava Dheeksha" here, he said, "CM had developed cold feet and ensuring that people won't attend to the deeksha. "We have taken prior permission to hold the meeting. Yet, everywhere police were making arrests of BJP cadre."

Taking a dig at KCR, he pointed out how the TRS had conveniently forgotten his assurance to settle the issue of Podu lands once the Huzurnagar and Nagarjunasagar elections were over.

He demanded the CM to immediately take steps to resolve the podu lands issue, while assuring that his party will fight till the issue was resolved.

Bandi describing the Dalita Bandhu Scheme (DBS) as a means to cheat Dalits to win the Huzurabad by-election, he said, "The TRS chief had to give Rs 50 lakh to each Dalit to deliver all his electoral promises made to them."

"The CM has announced DBS as a last resort to win the elections. "For KCR a by-poll mean 'buying poll' to win the elections through backdoor and shortcuts," he quipped.

The Karimnagar MP announced that the party's SC/ ST Morcha would organise programmes in a big way to highlight the plight of SCs and STs in the State. The BJYM would also take out a bike rally to press for addressing the problems faced by unemployed.

Referring to the bandh call given in Banswada, he said that the police have been harassing and torturing BJP cadre and members of the Hindu organisations.

BJP national vice-president D K Aruna recalled how TRS party had promised to spend Rs 60,000 crore in the first five years after coming to power in the State. But not even Rs 10,000 crore has been spent in the past seven years.

BJP National OBC Morcha presidnet Dr K Laxman said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking a series of initiatives for the welfare of BCs, ST and STs, treating the whole country as his family. The TRS chief has been working for the welfare of only his family." He further highlighted how Modi had responded to requests to do justice to BCs and EWS by providing reservations in medical education and termed DBS as an eye-wash. "The fight at Huzurabad was between the self-respect of Telangana people and dictator CM KCR," he observed.