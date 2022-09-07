Will put up photo of Modi on every expensive item: Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Nizamabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha has launched a fresh tirade against the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that it is hatching a conspiracy to stop all welfare schemes in Telangana by bringing the pressure on the State government.

Addressing the people after handing over the new Asara pension cards to the beneficiaries at Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium in Nizamabad town on Wednesday, Kavitha said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated many welfare schemes for the development of all sections of people but the Centre is exerting the pressure on the State government to stop such schemes, branding them as freebies.

"Welfare schemes for poor people are not freebies but writing off huge loans taken by corporates are actual freebies," she pointed out.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavita said that like your elder son, Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao is distributing pensions to all old people and as part of that 9,000 new pensions have been granted in Nizamabad city. She said that more than 50,000 new pensions have been granted in Nizamabad district. She said that the welfare schemes and pension distributions like those in Telangana State are not provided in other States.

She said that even if regional parties create wealth in the State, people there do not hesitate to spend for welfare. Kavitha said that they are providing pensions to fill the stomach of the poor.

She requested the people to support Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao so that similar kind of welfare schemes could be rolled out across the country.

"We have a Chief Minister who understands the sufferings of the poor, so we are giving pensions here like nowhere else in the country," Kavitha said.

The former Member of Parliament from Nizamabad also lashed out at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for indulging in argument with the Kamareddy district Collector. During her recent visit to Kamareddy district, the Union Minister had reprimanded the district Collector for not putting a photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the fair price shop.

Responding to this, Kavitha said that in the history of Independence India, the Prime Ministers' pictures were never put up outside PDS shops. Not in Nehru's time, Manmohan Singh or even Vajpayee, no one has had their pictures put up. It is very ridiculous asking the officials to put a photo of the Prime Minister at the ration shop.

"Sitharaman ji, if you want the Prime Minister's pictures to be put up, we will surely do so. We will put them up on gas cylinders, packets of urea, petrol and diesel stations, oil and dal packets. Wherever the costs are rising, we will put up pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Kavitha said.

Further, MLC Kavitha accused the Union government of depriving the fundamental rights of poor people and denying the support to the TRS government which has been initiating various programmes for the welfare of the poor.

MLA Ganesh Gupta and other leaders were present. Later, MLC Kavitha had lunch with the new Asara pension beneficiaries.