Will serve the people till last breath: Rajagopal

Munugodu: Former MLA and BJP candidate Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy said that he would serve the people of Munugodu constituency at his level best irrespective till his last breath.

Large number of other party leaders and activists from Kistapuram, Koratikal, Jakkalavarigudem, Cholledu villages of Munugodu mandal joined the saffron party here on Friday.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that he resigned the post of MLA not for himself and added that the purpose was to save the State of Telangana from the clutches of KCR family and for the development of the Munugodu constituency.

He said fewpeople are making baseless comments on him and added that the people of Munugodu are well aware of his character.

Deploying 80 MLAs and ministers by TRS in Munugodu indicates acceptance of defeat in the bypoll, he said.

Former MPTC Pandula Bhaskar and other party leaders are among those who joined the party. DCCB director Kumbham Srinivas Reddy, Palvai Govardhan Reddy, Sagarla Lingaswamy and Vijay were present on the occasion.