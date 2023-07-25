Will Srinivas Goud face same fate as Vanam Venkateshwara Rao of Kothgudem!!

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Srinivas Goud has been sued in the High Court. The High Court rejected his plea to dismiss the petition filed to invalidate his election.

A person named Raghavendra Raju from Mahbubnagar has filed a petition in the High Court against Srinivas Goud for submitting false documents in the election affidavit. Srinivas Goud approached the High Court to dismiss this petition. The High Court dismissed the petition of Srinivas Goud. Raghavendra Rao's petition was accepted.

Earlier in the day, The Telangana High Court declared Jalagam Venkatarao as Kothagudem MLA. It is learnt that Jalagam approached the High Court in 2018 challenging the victory of Vanama Venkateshwar Rao.

Jalagam Venkatrao in his petition complaint that Vanama Venkateshwar Rao submitted a false report in the election affidavit.

After a thorough investigation, the High Court ruled that Vanama Venkateshwar Rao's election was invalid.

The court declared Jalagam Venkata Rao as the nearest candidate as the winner.

Vanama was fined Rs 5 lakh for submitting a false affidavit, the High Court has given a sensational verdict that he is not eligible to be an MLA from 2018 till now.