Will start movement to save democracy: TPSJAC

Karimnagar : 'The Central government is running as per the directions of RSS, which is trying to change the meaning of Indian Constitution. To save democracy in the country, there is need to start a movement against the Central government,' Telangana Praja Sangala Joint Action Committee (TPSJAC) chairman Gajjela Kantham appealed the public.

Speaking at a press meet at a private hotel in Karimnagar on Monday, G Kantham alleged that in the name of Hinduism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah were playing another drama. Reminding that Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde recent announcement that they are going to change the Constitution, he pointed out that instead of condemning Ananth Kumar's comments, the Modi government is leading the country towards changing it.

The intellectuals in the country must fight against the Modi government, which is trying to remove the reservations, he appealed.

The TPSJAC chairman said several people, who are Hindus, were roaming on roads without job. thousands of farmers have been protesting demanding the government to resolve their issues. 'Why the Modi government is not focusing on such issues?' he questioned. He also questioned why the BJP was showing more interest on Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, when the Supreme Court has appointed a trust to look after the temple construction works. stating that the government will sanction more funds for the temple construction if needed, he criticised that the BJP leaders are collecting donations to fill their packets. Kantham said that very soon, one more freedom fight will begin in the country against the Modi government. Several public meetings will be conducted across the State to prepare the people, he added.

A meeting will be held in Khammam on February 9; in Sathupally on 12; in Jagtial on February 13; in Peddapalli on February 20: in Nizamabad on February 27; and in Karimnagar on May 29. A huge public meeting will be held in Hyderabad in December, he informed.