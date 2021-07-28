Will teach lesson to government if it harasses partymen: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday condemned the arrest of party activists from the Munugodu Assembly constituency and warned that a befitting lesson would be taught to the government if "illegal" arrest of partymen continued in the State.

Speaking to the media, Reddy alleged that the State was under a "dictatorial rule", adding he said, "Democracy was being brutally murdered."

The TPCC chief described prevention of party MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy from attending the official programme of distributing white ration cards as "depriving of rights of a public representative".

He alleged that thousands of police personnel had been deployed at check-posts not only to stop partymen, but also bound over leaders. Reddy accused Minister Jagadish Reddy of distributed ration cards in the presence of ruling party leaders and the police. He alleged that the minister had taken away the MLA's rights.