Will transform vision into people’s movement: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has said that concerted efforts would be made to transform Telangana Rising 2047 vision into a people’s movement. Under this vision, the state aspires to become a $2.4-trillion economy in the next two decades.

The Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues had a 90-minute informal meeting on Sunday to review the arrangements for the Telangana Formation Day celebrations scheduled for Monday. A decision was also taken to conduct a Cabinet meeting on June 5 to address crucial issues. They also discussed several other issues.

“Chief Minister and his team expressed a resolve to strive hard to achieve Telangana Rising 2047 (vision) and make it a people's movement,” an official statement said. They extended the Telangana Formation Day wishes to all people. The progress of the Indiramma Indlu (housing) scheme and implementation of Bhu Bharati were also reviewed at the meeting which was held at the Police Command Control Center.

During the extensive meeting, the ministers, who visited the districts to study the issues of Indiramma Indlu scheme and implementation of Bhu Bharati on May 29 and 30, presented a report to the Chief Minister.

They briefed him on the district-wise reports prepared following their visit. The meeting also discussed the preparations for Kharif season, and Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

The ministers brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that the number of applications received for the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme was higher than expected.

It was pointed out that several ineligible candidates had applied. In view of the ongoing screening process, it was decided to identify the eligible candidates only after a full-scale examination The Chief Minister issued instructions that all efforts must be made to ensure that only the most genuinely eligible applicants were selected.

He also said that a flawless process should be implemented in shortlisting and final selection of beneficiaries under the scheme.