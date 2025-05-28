With Dr. Sampath Kumar’s Initiative, Aija Municipality Begins Stream Restoration

Gadwal: With the proactive efforts of AICC Secretary Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar, a long-standing civic issue in Aija town has begun to be addressed as municipal authorities launched a major cleaning drive of the Pitri Vaagu, a stream polluted for decades by waste and sewage.

Residents of Aija town, concerned about the growing health hazards due to the stagnation and pollution of the Pitri Vaagu located on the outskirts of the town, appealed to Dr. Sampath Kumar. Responding promptly, Dr. Kumar coordinated with the Municipal Commissioner and arranged for a Hitachi machine to clean nearly three kilometers of the stream.

The Pitri Vaagu, which originates from the Bingi Doddi Cheruvu, flows nearly five kilometers through the Aija town limits. Over the years, it had become heavily clogged with sludge and garbage, causing severe inconvenience to locals, especially during the rainy season when overflow would enter residential areas.

Despite repeated appeals to previous governments, no concrete action had been taken. However, upon bringing the matter to Dr. Sampath Kumar's attention, he responded with urgency and initiated immediate cleaning operations. His swift intervention has been widely appreciated by residents, farmers, and community members.

The cleaning program was formally launched today by the Aija Municipal Commissioner, with participation from local Congress leaders and public representatives.

Prominent attendees included:

Municipal Commissioner Saidulu,

Senior Congress Leader R. Sridhar,

Mekala Nagireddy,

Councilor Gittala Devaraju,

SC Cell District President S. Maddileti,

Former Councilor Raju Narayana,

Leaders Basavaraju, Minor Babu, Devendra, Mallikarjun,

And several farmers and local community members.

The people of Aija expressed happiness and relief over the long-awaited action and extended gratitude to Dr. S.A. Sampath Kumar for taking a stand and delivering results.