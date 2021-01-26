Without MEOs, edn out of track in Bhadradri district

Kothagudem: Following the government's announcement to reopen all government schools from February first week, parents and students were worried as there were no mandal education officers (MEOs) to monitor the students as well as staff in government schools in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. It seems that education system in the district is out of track without MEOs for a long time.



In all the 23 mandals, remote areas and among the tribal population, which is high, awareness about education is not as expected. The education system is not going on smoothly without regular MEOs.Parents and students are worried that the shortage of MEOs will have a great adverse effect on education in schools without proper monitoring by the officials.

Of the 23 mandals, nine mandals have in-charge mandal education officers and the remaining 14 mandals are under nodal MEOs'control.

According to information, one in-charge MEO is looking after four to five mandals, which is not possible to monitor education of all the schools properly.

A parent, K Parvathi alleged that the staff is not teaching properly and not attending schools regularly due to lack of monitoring by MEOs.

Another parent, N Venkat Rao said MEOs' role is very important in running schools properly and systematically, but unfortunately the government is not focusing to fill the vacancies of MEO posts.

District Education Officer Eturi Somasekhar Sharma informed that they have write a letter to higher-ups requesting them to fill up MEOs' vacancies and waiting for their orders. 'We have appointed local headmasters as nodal officers, where there is no MEO, to monitor education,' he added.