Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar paying homage to the martyrs, durign the Telangana Libaration Day celebrations on Wednesday, Bandi Sanjay underscored the pivotal role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in liberating Telangana from the Nizam’s regime, stating, “Without Patel, Telangana would have become another Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh—plagued by hunger and unrest.”

He criticized historians for neglecting the brutalities committed by Razakars in villages like Parakala, Byronpally, and Gundrampally, comparing the massacre of 1,500 people in Parakala to the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. “Every village in Telangana has a story of resistance,” he said, urging that these sacrifices be remembered and honored officially.

Bandi Sanjay reiterated the BJP’s long-standing commitment to Telangana’s liberation, claiming it was the first party to raise its voice and has been commemorating the day for 26 years. He demanded that the State Government recognize Telangana Liberation Day on January 26 and August 15, as per the gazette notification issued by the Government of India, and not dilute its significance by renaming it as ‘Telangana Public Administration Day.’

The day also coincided with Vishwakarma Jayanti, honoring the divine architect Vishwakarma, and the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bandi Sanjay extended greetings to workers and artisans across Telangana and praised Modi’s leadership, citing the Rs 12 lakh crore investment in Telangana over the past 11 years and India’s rise to the fourth-largest economy globally.

He pledged: “If BJP comes to power in Telangana, we will celebrate Telangana Liberation Day in every galli and mohalla.” The event served as both a tribute to history and a call for political recognition of Telangana’s hard-won freedom.