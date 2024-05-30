Woman, 2 kids die in accident: Family alleges staged murder by son-in-law

Khammam: Awoman’s family members accused her husband of killing her and her two children after they perished in a car accident on Tuesday near Hariya thanda in Raghunathapalem mandal in the district.

Boda Pravin, a physiotherapist reportedly employed in Hyderabad, was said to have spent his summer vacation at his hometown of Baoji Thanda in the mandal. To update the children’s Aadhaar cards, the family drove to Khammam.

According to reports, Boda Kumari (26), and her kids Krishika (2) and Kritanaya (3), died on the spot when their car returning home rammed into a tree. Pravin was taken to a hospital in Khammam after suffering injuries.

Kumari’s family members arrived at the District General Hospital late at night and mounted a protest. They voiced their worries about the fatalities, pointing out that the bodies appeared to be free of injuries, and they questioned how an accident could have occurred.

The media was informed five years ago by Kumari’s parents, Padma and Hari Singh of Ramnagar thanda in Mulapocharam hamlet of Enkoor mandal, that their daughter had been married off. However, a few years later, Pravin used to harass his wife for having a boy child.

In addition, they said that Pravin returned from Kerala 20 days ago after engaging in an extramarital affair with a woman there. The post-mortem was delayed because the family members insisted that Pravin, who they believed to be hiding someplace in Khammam, be brought to the hospital to sign the paperwork.

Ramana Murthy, the town’s ACP for Khammam, and Raghunathapalem CI Sri Hari informed the media that they launched a thorough investigation into the occurrence. According to police, the autopsy report is the sole source from which the cause of death may be determined.