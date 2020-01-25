Woman abducted, gangraped by drunkards in khammam

Khammam: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old tribal woman was gang raped by seven drunken youth of the same community near cotton fields in Haryatanda village in Raghunadhapalem mandal of Khammam district in the early hours of Saturday.



The police nabbed one accused and the remaining six were absconding.

According to the information, the victim was sleeping in her house along with her husband in Bhadyatanda village on Friday night. Two unidentified persons came to her house in the middle of the night, picked her, gagged and took her on the bike to the cotton fields near Haryatanda, near to Bhadyatanda. These two and another five persons reportedly raped her.

A villager of Bhadyatanda saw her being kidnapped by two persons, followed them and informed the police. Seeing the cops reaching the spot, the accused escaped from there. Police found the woman and shifted her to Government Hospital for medical test.

The victim's family members alleged that Ashok and Sunil of Sukunitanda village; and Mohan, Upender, Kalyan, Chanti and Nageswara Rao had molested the woman.

Raghunadhapalem police registered a case on the victim's complaint. Additional DCP I Puja and rural ACP Venkata Reddy visited the spot and enquired the locals.

Later speaking to the media, the additional DCP said that the victim had informed that seven persons had raped her. She said that all the accused were aged below 25 years and were in inebriated condition at the time of the crime. Puja said stringent action will be taken against the accused.

Rural CI P Satyanarayana Reddy and SI Santhosh accompanied the Additional DCP.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the victim and villagers staged a dharna in front of Raghunadhapalem police station demanding severe action against accused. With the police' assurance, the agitators withdrew their protest.