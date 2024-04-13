  • Menu
Woman commits suicide by jumping into well

An incident where a woman committed suicide by jumping into a drinking water well took place on Saturday evening in Telkapalli mandal

Nagarkurnool: An incident where a woman committed suicide by jumping into a drinking water well took place on Saturday evening in Telkapalli mandal. Details of locals.

Tirupatamma (35), wife of Daga Chennayya of Pedduru village in the mandal, committed suicide by jumping into the drinking water well of the village. The deceased had two sons. The cause of her death is yet to be known. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

More Stories
