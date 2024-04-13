Live
- MLA Dr. Koochukulla Rajesh Reddy was present as the chief guest
- Over $100 million in funding raised by 21 Indian startups this week
- From Fragile 5 to Top 5: Statistics from 2014 to 2024 show India’s epochal journey
- Negligence of officials.. Memos issued to retired employees
- A successful blood donation camp
- Battle for Hyderabad: Owaisi brothers turned rich but ditched fellow Muslims, says BJP’s Madhavi Latha
- J&K: 5 killed, 4 injured in Doda road accident
- State panel slams SS (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare for ‘using kids in polls’
- Woman commits suicide by jumping into well
- IPL 2024: Surya's batting, Bumrah's bowling augur well for MI as Dhoni returns to Wankhede
Just In
Woman commits suicide by jumping into well
Highlights
An incident where a woman committed suicide by jumping into a drinking water well took place on Saturday evening in Telkapalli mandal
Nagarkurnool: An incident where a woman committed suicide by jumping into a drinking water well took place on Saturday evening in Telkapalli mandal. Details of locals.
Tirupatamma (35), wife of Daga Chennayya of Pedduru village in the mandal, committed suicide by jumping into the drinking water well of the village. The deceased had two sons. The cause of her death is yet to be known. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS