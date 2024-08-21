Live
Just In
Woman delivers on bus, RTC offers lifetime free transport to newborn
A woman travelling in a bus of Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation on the Gadwal – Wanaparthy route gave birth to girl on Monday.
Hyderabad: A woman travelling in a bus of Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation on the Gadwal – Wanaparthy route gave birth to girl on Monday. The RTC offered the child a lifetime free transport in RTC buses. It also offered a one-year free bus pass in deluxe and super luxury services to Alivelu Mangamma, a staff nurse in Wanaparthy Government Hospital, who assisted in the delivery along with conductor G Bharati.
RTC MD VC Sajjanar, along with senior officials, honoured the conductor with a cash prize. Later, a bus pass for free travel in deluxe and super luxury buses for a year was handed over to nurse Mangamma; a free bus pass for a child was handed over to Gadwal depot manager Murali Krishna.
Sandhya from Gadwal was on her way to Wanaparthy to celebrate ‘Raksha Bandhan’ when she suddenly went into labour as the bus approached Nachahalli. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Bharati immediately alerted the driver to stop the bus. She and the nurse assisted the delivery. Both mother and infant were transported to a nearby hospital where they were confirmed to be stable and receiving medical care.