Woman dies after auto sweeps away in water in Telangana's Nalgonda

A woman died after an auto-rickshaw in which she was travelling in swept away in overflowing water stream here at Nalgonda district in Telangana on Saturday. She was identified as Ramulamma.

It is learned that the stream has been overflowing for the last two days as the Musi river in Yadadri-Bhongir district flooded. This affected the transportation between the villages especially in Kistarampally village in Chintapalli Mandal of Devarakonda in Nalgonda district.

In another such incident occurred on Friday, a woman went missing after her car caught up in an overflowing water stream near Kalugotla village in Telangana's Jogulamba-Gadwal district. While two others who were travelling in the same car rescued as they got down the vehicle to cross the stream on foot.

10 divers were deployed to trace the woman who is identified as Sindhu Reddy. The incident occurred when the woman was travelling to Hyderabad from Bengaluru. The rescue operations are still underway.

The police said that the woman who failed to assess the current of the stream tried to cross it which led to the incident.