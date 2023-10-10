Woman dies after lorry hits a bike in Ibrahimpatnam of Ranga Reddy district

The incident in which a woman died in a road accident took place at the Ibrahimpatnam Municipality telephone exchange under Ibrahimpatnam police station in Rangareddy district.

In this regard, according to the Ibrahimpatnam police report, the bike, which was going from Ibrahimpatnam towards Hyderabad, was hit hard by a lorry from behind at the telephone exchange on the Sagar road.

In this accident, Ramawat Nank (40), a woman from Dubbagadda village of Madgula mandal, who was sitting on the back of the motorcycle, fell down and bled profusely and died on the spot. The police registered a case and shifted the dead body to Ibrahimpatnam area hospital for postmortem.