Woman dies of sunstroke in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: Kothagudem recorded the first death due to sunstroke in the year 2022, on Tuesday. The incident took place in Gundala of Kothagudem district. A woman identified as Lakshmi (60) from Lingapur village fell ill a few days ago. The family members rushed her to a private hospital where doctors confirmed that it was sunstroke. The woman died on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at the hospital. The body was then handed over to the family members for the final rituals. The Kothagudem district is reported to have recorded 42 degrees Celsius on the Richter scale. The death of the woman has triggered panic among the residents.

In the meanwhile, a police vehicle turned turtle in Yellandhu of Bhadadri-Kothagudem on Tuesday. SI Raj Kumar sustained minor injuries in the incident. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police believe that the incident took place due to bad roads. A case was registered and an investigation is on. Doctors stated that the condition of SI is stable.

