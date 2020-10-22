Woman Maoist surrenders before Bhadradri police

A woman cadre of the CPI (Maoist), Kulumadevi has surrendered before ASP Rajesh Chandra here on Thursday at Bhadrachalam.

ASP Rajesh Chandra said that Kuluma Devi had been attracted to the principles of CPI (Maoist) in 2014 and had actively taken part in party programmes after joining in Prakash Area committee.

From 2016 and 2017, she worked as a guard under the leadership of Cherla Maoist. She later served as Sabari commander between 2017 and 2019 and as Sabari IC commander between 2019-20.

Kuluma Devi said that she did not like the principles of the Maoist party and also lost interest to work in the party and decided to surrender before the police.

ASP said that the police will support her and give her work to earn living. He also asked that all the Maoists should surrender and lead a normal life.