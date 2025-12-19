Woman romps to victory without spending a penny in sarpanch poll

Rajanna Sircilla: In a remarkable outcome in Thursday’s third-phase panchayat elections, Mallugari Padma Narsa Goud was elected as the sarpanch of Gambhiraopet Major Gram Panchayat without spending or distributing a single rupee during her campaign. The result has become a talking point across Telangana, highlighting a rare triumph of public trust over money power.

Padma Narsa Goud secured 4,109 votes, while her nearest rival, Cherala Laharika, backed by the BRS, managed just 1,626 votes. Winning by a margin of 2,483 votes, her victory underscores the scale of public support. Despite reports of widespread cash and liquor distribution by her opponents, voters stood firm, choosing integrity over inducements. Observers note that this is not just a personal win for Padma but also a clear signal that votes cannot be bought in a true democracy. Her campaign pledge—“Not a single rupee will be spent; only honest service will be delivered”—resonated strongly with the electorate. Without flashy campaigns, large rallies, or extravagant publicity, she earned voter confidence through credibility and a commitment to service.

The result also serves as a caution to political parties that consider money and organisational backing alone guarantee electoral success. Gambhiraopet voters made it clear that character, honesty, and a genuine service-oriented approach matter far more than cash or political influence. By proving decisively that elections cannot be won by buying votes, Mallugari Padma Narsa Goud’s victory stands as an inspiration for future generations. The Gambhiraopet verdict is widely being described as a moment when democracy truly prevailed, offering a guiding light for villages and towns across Telangana.